Dairy down but dollar's drop saves the day

International dairy prices continue to drop in Fonterra's online auction but economists say the falling currency value is buffering returns when converted to kiwi dollars.

The average price for a basket of products in Fonterra's latest online auction fell 1.6 per cent - the eighth consecutive drop.

The average winning price in the auction was US$3449 a tonne - down 28.5 per cent since March 1 and 4 per cent lower than around the same time last year.

BNZ economist Doug Steel said the auction result could have been worse given global growth concerns, declines in other products such as wheat, corn and sugar, and the fact New Zealand milk supply was off to a flyer this season.

Dairy farmer co-operative Fonterra this week said a good autumn and reasonable winter was resulting in record milk flows, with collection on average up more than 13 per cent on a daily basis compared to last year.