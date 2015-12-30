Photo / Bloomberg

Dairy farmers are the most optimistic group in New Zealand's agricultural sector for the coming year, according to a Federated Farmers poll.

Some 41 percent of dairy farmers are expecting improved market conditions in 2016, ahead of 19 percent of meat and fibre farmers, and 17 percent of arable farmers. Overall, 29 percent expect improved conditions, 19 percent expect conditions to get worse and 52 percent expect market conditions to remain the same, according to 1,100 Federated Farmers members surveyed in the run up to Christmas.

Dairy prices have tumbled this year amid rising supplies, lacklustre Chinese demand and an import ban imposed by Russia.

New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of dairy products, accounting for about a third of international dairy trade. Fonterra Cooperative Group, the country's dominant dairy processor, has offered its farmer suppliers interest-free loans to tide them through the hard times and is betting on an improvement in prices in 2016 to support its forecast payout for the current season.