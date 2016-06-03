Commodity prices lift in May as horticulture shines

Horticulture prices led the gains, lifting 6.2 per cent in the month with the start of new season crop sales. Photo / Alan Gibson

New Zealand commodity prices lifted in May, led by horticulture.

The ANZ Commodity Price Index gained 1 per cent in May to 231.1 and was down 12 per cent on an annual basis. A lower New Zealand dollar, except if exporting to Australia, saw the New Zealand dollar index advance 2.5 per cent in May, although it was down 3.5 per cent on an annual basis.

"In recent months, prices look to have found a floor that they are now bouncing along," ANZ Bank New Zealand agri economist Con Williams said in his report.

"It looks like a good start to the new season for pipfruit and kiwifruit growers, with prices for both lifting in May," Williams said. "Solid prices combined with record-sized crops will see these sectors climb further up the export league tables this year. Back-to-back solid returns are creating momentum for new investment and expansion from orchards through to pack houses and cool stores."