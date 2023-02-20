Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

A2 Milk recovery continues with 22pc profit lift, share price sags

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Shares in the infant formula marketer fell despite the result and outlook being in line with expectations.

Shares in the infant formula marketer fell despite the result and outlook being in line with expectations.

A2 Milk turned in a 22 per cent increase in the first half net profit to $68.5m, despite a sharp decline in the birth rate in the world’s biggest infant formula market - China.

The company said the outlook for 2023 was positive, with low double-digit revenue growth expected.

Earnings

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies