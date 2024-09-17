The commission believes that Jetstar likely denied legitimate claims to compensation over the period.

Jetstar apologised to New Zealand customers, saying it made errors in assessing some compensation claims as its operations restarted following Covid-19.

“Late last year, we began reviewing past claims and reaching out to impacted customers to ensure they are correctly reimbursed, and we are continuing to work through this as a priority,” Jetstar said.

The airline has fully cooperated with the commission in its investigation and encouraged affected customers to contact the airline and have their cases reviewed.

According to the Montreal Convention, consumers are entitled to reimbursements for costs incurred from delays and cancellations unless the airlines did all they could reasonably do to prevent the disruption.

For international flights consumers are entitled to the reasonable costs arising from the delay, which could include replacement flights, accommodation, and food, up to a maximum set under the Convention, currently around $11,000.

“The Commerce Commission expects large businesses to take their responsibilities under the law seriously – they must honour their obligations to consumers,” she added.

Australian Covid class action

Last month, Jetstar was hit with a class action over travel vouchers issued to hundreds of thousands of customers for flights cancelled at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit filed in the Australian Federal Court claimed the airline was legally obliged to refund tickets and is pushing for the money to be returned directly to customers with interest.

“The right thing for Jetstar to do when it cancelled all those flights was to return its customers’ money without delay,” Echo Law Partner Andrew Paull said.

“Jetstar customers were pushed into holding hundreds of millions of dollars in restricted travel credits, even though this wasn’t what those customers had agreed to as part of the airline’s terms and conditions.”

It claims the contract passengers had with Jetstar was “frustrated” under Australian law, meaning the agreements were terminated and customers had an automatic right to recover money paid.

Any passengers who had a Jetstar flight cancelled from 2020-22 can register interest in the class action, even if they used their travel voucher.

Echo Law has also launched a different class action against Qantas, which owns Jetstar, over its use of travel credits based on separate legal grounds.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.