Jetstar faces same class action as Qantas over Covid flights

Jetstar is facing a class action lawsuit over flight cancellations. Photo / Phillip Capper, CC2

Jetstar has been hit with a class action over travel vouchers issued to hundreds of thousands of customers for flights cancelled at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit filed in the Federal Court today claims the airline was legally obliged to refund tickets and is pushing for the money to be returned directly to customers with interest.

“The right thing for Jetstar to do when it cancelled all those flights was to return its customers’ money without delay,” Echo Law Partner Andrew Paull said.

“Jetstar customers were pushed into holding hundreds of millions of dollars in restricted travel credits, even though this wasn’t what those customers had agreed to as part of the airline’s terms and conditions.”

It claims the contract passengers had with Jetstar was “frustrated” under Australian law, meaning the agreements were terminated and customers had an automatic right to recover money paid.