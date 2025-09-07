Advertisement
‘Come closer, Chris,’ says the $300,000 companionship robot

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Realbotix's Aria. An AI-powered robot girlfriend, or boyfriend, could be yours for just a snip under $300,000. Aria won't criticise the way you stack the dishwasher, but she does require a US$199 per month subscription to keep her software up-to-date. Photo / Chris Keall

“Come closer, Chris,” said Aria (list price: US$175,000 or around $300,000) an AI-powered humanoid robot. Her makers promise “companionship”, among other features.

I was strolling around At the world’s largest tech show, Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin (aka IFA), when she called me over, startling me somewhat (it turned out she got

