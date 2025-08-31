Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

An Australian company used workers’ laptops to record audio of them working from home: Could it happen here?

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Current and former Safetrac staff say their laptop microphones were turned into covert listening devices for up to 10 hours per day. Photo / Getty Creative

Current and former Safetrac staff say their laptop microphones were turned into covert listening devices for up to 10 hours per day. Photo / Getty Creative

Controversy exploded across the Tasman when it was revealed a firm called Safetrac had turned its staff’s laptops into “covert listening devices” to monitor them while they worked from home.

Two staff who discovered the audio surveillance complained about what they saw as a privacy breach

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save