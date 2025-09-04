Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Watch: Stair-climbing robot vacuum cleaner, snore buds, 24/7 AI conversation recorder, AI security cams among new gadgets at IFA

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The Marswalker will be released next year. Video / Anker

Robot vacuum cleaners have got better and better, but until now there’s been one thing holding them back: Their Dalek-like inability to climb stairs.

At the world’s largest tech show, Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin (aka IFA), a solution was demo’d: The Eufy Marswalker, an accessory that transports a Eufy S2, E25

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save