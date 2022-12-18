Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: Irony and steel as race to curb emissions has a tariff twist

Christopher Niesche
By
5 mins to read
Some primary industry producers are already adopting renewable energy. But will that be enough to curb emissions, or forestall tariffs? Photo / Jia Yu

Some primary industry producers are already adopting renewable energy. But will that be enough to curb emissions, or forestall tariffs? Photo / Jia Yu

OPINION:

For some years, we’ve been warned that high emitting countries will face higher tariffs on their exports.

Now it looks as if it’s going to happen, in a move that could have a dramatic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business