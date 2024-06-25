China Airlines’ A350-900 has 306 seats, including 32 flat-bed business class seats.

Batik Air Malaysia will suspend all its flights between Auckland and Perth next month but in better news for transtasman travellers, Air China will start a new service between target="_blank">Auckland and Melbourne.

Batik’s departure means Air New Zealand will again have the Perth route to itself, until the likely return of Qantas flights next year.

Batik Air has been flying direct six times a week to Perth and on to Bali and Kuala Lumpur for less than a year, struggled with recognition in this market and said it will withdraw for “operational reasons”.

The airline flew narrow-body Boeing 737 Max aircraft on the route but it also has larger Airbus A330s and says that in December it plans to fly directly between Auckland and Kuala Lumpur.

Passengers who made reservations for flights between Auckland and Perth and beyond during this time can get a full refund by submitting their tickets.

While Batik is pausing, Taiwan’s China Airlines is opening up new options for transtasman travel.

The new seasonal service starting in December will fly five times a week between Auckland and Melbourne and on to Taipei, providing another option across the Tasman for Kiwi travellers and air cargo space onward into key export markets.

Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said seat capacity between Auckland and Melbourne is still around 75% of where it was pre-pandemic, leading to very full flights and higher fares.

Melbourne is New Zealand’s second-biggest transtasman market, with around 1000 people flying between Auckland and Melbourne every day.

“Unfortunately, the flights haven’t been there to meet the demand and that’s been reflected in airfares that are well up on what we were paying pre-pandemic. It’s great to have a full-service airline like China Airlines step up its transtasman services to include the Auckland-Melbourne route,” said Tasker.

China Airlines currently connects Auckland to Taipei via Brisbane five times a week, with plans to boost frequency to six times a week during summer.

“We’ve had a long history with China Airlines connecting Auckland to Taiwan. China Airlines were also one of the carriers that continued flying to New Zealand through the pandemic, including regular freight-only passenger aircraft keeping our trade links up and running,” said Tasker.

Taiwan is New Zealand’s fifth-largest air export market, with fresh produce a popular product for Taiwanese consumers.

“Taiwan is our number one cherry export market, so this additional capacity across the summer months is perfectly timed for our local growers to get their product into that market in top condition,” said Tasker.

“And while Taiwan is our 12th-largest inbound visitor market, there is a strong local Taiwanese population in Auckland driving those VFR [visiting friends and relatives].”

China Airlines will use an A350-900 with 306 seats: 32 flat-bed business class seats, 31 premium economy seats and 243 economy class seats.

Yesterday, Jetstar announced it would increase transtasman flying with flights from Auckland to the Sunshine Coast starting in December, and between Christchurch and Cairns from next April. It has more transtasman flights to new destinations in the pipeline, with announcements expected soon as the low cost carrier also expands domestic flying in New Zealand.

With Jetstar, Qantas will this year have more transtasman flights to and from both Wellington and Christchurch than Air New Zealand. It is flying more than before Covid and following a deal with Perth Airport, it will restore non-stop flights between Auckland and Perth next year and look at services to Christchurch too.

Qantas last flew between Perth and New Zealand non-stop in 2018 and its boss of international travel, Cam Wallace, told the Herald it sees strong signs of demand from Kiwis flying in and out of mining areas, those visiting friends and relatives, and Kiwis who want to connect on direct flights to London, Paris and Rome from Western Australia.

Forsyth Barr research last week showed Air New Zealand and the Qantas/Jetstar/Emirates group have 92% market share on the Tasman.

Virgin Australia has re-entered the Tasman market, but with Queenstown as its only destination.

Pre-pandemic, Virgin Australia had about a 20% share of the transtasman market, but it now seems focused on the Australia domestic market, the research says.

Tasker said that while capacity would remain at pre-pandemic levels on the Tasman, new services coming should lead to lower fares.

Batik’s plans to start up Kuala Lumpur services were also welcome because seat capacity into South East Asia was down about 12% on pre-Covid levels and there was high demand for flights.

Cathay Pacific flight CX123 touches down in Christchurch. The airline will boost its summer service from December.

Cathay Pacific expands network

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific is increasing the frequency of its summer service between Hong Kong and Christchurch next summer, with cherry exports a big driver in its decision.

It resumed summer services last year, with three flights a week, but is adding a fourth.

The service runs alongside Cathay Pacific’s year-long Auckland-Hong Kong service, which is operated in partnership with Air New Zealand as part of a long-term joint venture alliance.

Last summer, more than 16,000 passengers used the Hong Kong-Christchurch service, the majority of them landing in Christchurch and exploring the region.

But the big win was for South Island cherry growers, with more than 450,000 kilograms of cherries carried.

The airline confirmed it will return in December.

Cathay Pacific regional general manager Southwest Pacific, Frosti Lau, said the restart last year was a big moment in its network rebuild and demonstrated its commitment to the region.

“We’re incredibly pleased with the results. Customers and exporters have responded positively, and the support we’ve had from our partners at Christchurch Airport and Christchurch Council has been unwavering.”

The Hong Kong–Christchurch service will fly four times per week and is scheduled from December 2, 2024 to February 27, 2025. Flights are now available to book via the Cathay Pacific website.

Although cherries dominated exports, dairy, meat, seafood, blueberries and health supplements were all transported by Cathay Pacific’s flights, destined for markets in Asia and beyond.

Lau said: “Exporting raw seafood is a complex process that depends on being able to guarantee a consistent temperature throughout the flight. Our ability to provide exporters in New Zealand with this service opens up significant commercial opportunities. Fresh mussels, clams and pāua (abalone) were all transported safely and securely to be enjoyed in restaurants and homes across the region.”

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said: “Cathay Pacific’s extensive network enables visitors from across the world to come to and explore our region, which benefits our communities and businesses. It also strengthens Christchurch Airport’s role as a long-haul travel hub connecting our city to global destinations.”

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.