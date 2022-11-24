Checking in: JW Marriott hotel coming to New Zealand

Auckland's Stamford Plaza on Albert St was recently sold for $170m. Photo / JLL

Auckland’s Stamford Plaza will be converted into a JW Marriott and become part of the biggest hotel chain in the world.

Marriott International’s area vice president, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific, Sean Hunt said the company was committed to growing its luxury portfolio, with New Zealand being one of its top priorities.

The company believes the luxury market is set to thrive in this region.

The hotel was sold for $170 million last month and is co-owned by CP Group, global investment firm Alvarium Investments through its locally owned Auckland office, and Archipelago Capital. The 286-room hotel will undergo a $20m refurbishment.

JW Marriott Hotel Auckland is expected to feature an executive lounge and lobby bar, a 100-seat buffet restaurant and a smaller speciality dining venue. In addition, the property will include an indoor heated swimming pool, a large fitness centre, spa and sauna.

There are also plans to introduce the brand’s signature JW Garden, “a thoughtful, multi-sensory experience”, that will support the hotel’s culinary programmes.

There are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in 35 countries and territories. Other brands within the group include The Ritz-Carlton, Four Points by Sheraton, Westin and W Hotels.

Alvarium Investments founder and global co-chairman Andrew Williams agreed it was an opportune time to capitalise on current market conditions.

“We see New Zealand as a secure real estate market, buoyed by a rebounding hospitality and tourism sector, and well-positioned post the peak of the pandemic. This co-investment aligns with our long-term approach of working with teams that have a proven high-performing record to drive returns for our clients and our firm.”

Managing director of CP Group, Prakash Pandey, said Marriott International was the world’s largest hotel company, with the “proven power to deliver the very best commercial outcomes the Albert St property.”

“Importantly to us, Marriott are the global leaders in luxury hotels and I am confident that together we will deliver a new standard of hospitality excellence in the Auckland market.”

Marriott International encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8200 properties

It traces its origins to a root beer stand in Washington DC in 1927 and 50 years later made the shift into accommodation with a motor hotel in Arlington, Virginia.



