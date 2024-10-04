Chatham Islands enters the jet age with landing of first Boeing 737

However, after a grant from the New Zealand Government’s Shovel Ready project programme in response to Covid-19, the Chatham Islands Airport Limited (CIAL) were able to progress the “Longer and Stronger” upgrade project.

The runway was extended from the existing 1360m to 1850m and made 45m wider.

The airport extension has been identified as critical and is the flagship Chatham Island’s infrastructure project which stands to facilitate the expansion of the island’s economy and increase the community’s social wellbeing.

‘‘The inaugural mission (on Tuesday) to deliver freight, confirmed the new runway’s capability to support code 4C aircraft and open the door to future flights,’' said airport chairman Allan MacGibbon.

New Zealand-owned charter Texel Air began operations in the Middle-East, but has expanded to New Zealand last year.

The airline said then it was launching with New Zealand Post and Parceline Express (owned by Freightways) as its foundation customers.

Air Chathams chief operating officer Duane Emeny said last year the runway future proofed the island in terms of its connectivity.

‘‘I mean, there is no State Highway 1 to the Chatham Islands, it is the airport,” he said in a release from Downer, the main contactor.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.