Home / Business

Chatham Islands enters the jet age with landing of first Boeing 737

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A Texel Boeing 737 freighter at the newly extended airport at the Chatham Islands. Jets can now land there.

A Texel Boeing 737 freighter at the newly extended airport at the Chatham Islands. Jets can now land there.

The Chatham Islands is now welcoming jet aircraft.

After a 490m extension to its existing runway and strengthening work, the first jet flight touched down this week.

A TEXEL Air Boeing 737 BCF cargo aircraft landed at Inia William Tuuta Memorial Airport, marking a new era for the community of about 730 people.

The $42m Government-funded project was accelerated during the pandemic, aimed at Chatham Islands connectivity, resilience and enhancing economic development opportunities.

Propeller planes have historically been the only air travel option for the Chatham Islands which lie 830km east of Christchurch.

However, after a grant from the New Zealand Government’s Shovel Ready project programme in response to Covid-19, the Chatham Islands Airport Limited (CIAL) were able to progress the “Longer and Stronger” upgrade project.

The runway was extended from the existing 1360m to 1850m and made 45m wider.

The airport extension has been identified as critical and is the flagship Chatham Island’s infrastructure project which stands to facilitate the expansion of the island’s economy and increase the community’s social wellbeing.

‘‘The inaugural mission (on Tuesday) to deliver freight, confirmed the new runway’s capability to support code 4C aircraft and open the door to future flights,’' said airport chairman Allan MacGibbon.

New Zealand-owned charter Texel Air began operations in the Middle-East, but has expanded to New Zealand last year.

The airline said then it was launching with New Zealand Post and Parceline Express (owned by Freightways) as its foundation customers.

Air Chathams chief operating officer Duane Emeny said last year the runway future proofed the island in terms of its connectivity.

‘‘I mean, there is no State Highway 1 to the Chatham Islands, it is the airport,” he said in a release from Downer, the main contactor.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.

