Chatham Islands enters the jet age with landing of first Boeing 737

The Chatham Islands is now welcoming jet aircraft.
After a 490m extension to its existing runway and strengthening work, the first jet flight touched down this week.
A TEXEL Air Boeing 737 BCF cargo aircraft landed at Inia William Tuuta Memorial Airport, marking a new era for the community of about 730 people.
The $42m Government-funded project was accelerated during the pandemic, aimed at Chatham Islands connectivity, resilience and enhancing economic development opportunities.
Propeller planes have historically been the only air travel option for the Chatham Islands which lie 830km east of Christchurch.