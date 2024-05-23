Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

CBRE on what’s being built in Auckland, where, why: City Rail Link sparks new projects

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
130,000 cubic metres of material were removed and replaced in the epic construction project. Video / City Rail Link

New developments are under construction or planned around Auckland’s $5.5 billion City Rail Link train stations, a new CBRE report shows.

Research head and executive director Zoltan Moricz said: “An interesting trend is the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business