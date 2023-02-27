Cam Wallace oversaw anual revenue of $6b at Air NZ before the pandemic. Photo / Dean Purcell

Cam Wallace will join Qantas as group chief executive of Qantas international and freight from July.

This morning he announced his resignation as chief executive of MediaWorks and his new job will pit him against Air New Zealand, where he worked for more than two decades.

“It’s an honour to be joining Qantas, especially at a time when it’s investing so heavily in aircraft and service. It’s the world leader in opening up direct international routes, and Project Sunrise is one of the most exciting things happening in aviation. I’m really looking forward to working with Alan and the team,” said Wallace.

Project Sunrise will see Qantas flights make non-stop flights from the eastern cities of Australia to Europe.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline had always been able to attract top talent and Wallace was one of the ‘‘best airline executives in the region.’'

His long career at Air New Zealand, with responsibilities spanning sales, revenue management, market development, alliances and cargo.

Qantas last week announced a record half-year profit of more than $1.1b.