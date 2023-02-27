Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Wallace leaves slimmed-down MediaWorks waiting in departure lounge

Matt Nippert
By
4 mins to read
Cam Wallace has resigned as chief executive of MediaWorks after barely two years in the job. Photo / Supplied

Cam Wallace has resigned as chief executive of MediaWorks after barely two years in the job. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

The departure of Cameron Wallace from MediaWorks sees the former airline executive head for the same airport exit as his many predecessors, with the media company he once headed still waiting on final clearance

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business