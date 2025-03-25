Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Project Auckland

Auckland’s economic future: Opportunities and hurdles ahead - Simon Bridges

By Simon Bridges
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Auckland Tennis Centre on Stanley St (the Mankua Doctor Arena).

The Auckland Tennis Centre on Stanley St (the Mankua Doctor Arena).

Opinion by Simon Bridges
Simon Bridges is CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber.

THREE KEY FACTS:

It’s going to be a glass half-full, half-empty year for Auckland and New Zealand businesses.

At one level, I’ve no doubt we will end the year better than we started, out of recession, due to several macro factors.

First, the effect of interest rates continuing to fall

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Project Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Project Auckland