The average two-year fixed mortgage rate had fallen by about 1.35%, ahead of the most recent Reserve Bank cut, he explained.

Whereas the average floating two-year rate had reduced by 0.6%.

“I do think that people do switch away from floating into fixed to utilise some of that additional stimulus that’s there.”

A long-time watcher of the Reserve Bank, Keane noted last week’s 0.5% reduction was its 200th Official Cash Rate (OCR) decision since it launched the tool in March 1999.

“When the [Reserve] Bank changes the OCR, it tends to set off in a direction and it maintains that direction for a while.”

That supported the bank’s current forecasts to keep lowering rates to about 3% by the end of this calendar year.

“It’s where the financial market already was, the assumption is they need to get down towards 3%.”

Its rate projections were a clear example of the bank meeting the market - Keane said we should expect to see more of that as it relied less on poor official data and more on real-time surveys and indicators.

“The data in New Zealand is of such questionable quality now that the Reserve Bank are looking at lots of other indicators.

“What the Reserve Bank is doing now is adopting some market practice.”

