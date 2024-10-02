Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon finds right balance on geopolitical tightrope

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
2024 Mood of the Boardroom survey of CEOs and chairs gives Cabinet ministers ratings out of five.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has walked a tightrope when it comes to striking a balance by aligning New Zealand with partners such as Nato and the United States on security at the same time as protecting New Zealand’s economic interests with its largest trading partner, China.

But 72% of respondents

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Mood of the Boardroom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Mood of the Boardroom