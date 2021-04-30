Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business Hub: Ian McCrae on Orion Health's return to profit and a $135m US deal

7 minutes to read
Orion Healthcare chief executive and owner Ian McCrae. Photo / Michael Craig

Orion Healthcare chief executive and owner Ian McCrae. Photo / Michael Craig

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Many businesses have been laid low by the pandemic. But for Auckland software company Orion Healthcare, it's helped fuel a renaissance.

Founder, chief executive and owner Ian McCrae says Orion has just made an annual

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.