Top-tier departures as Sky TV slims its executive team

New Sky CEO Sophie Moloney: "I believe our future success lies in Sky being nimble and quick on our feet." Photo / File

New Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney has revealed a trimmed down executive team, with two top roles culled.

"We are moving away from a business with a large executive and a hierarchy of teams to a flatter structure where all of Sky's leaders are empowered to innovate, collaborate and make decisions with our customers front and centre stage," Moloney said in an NZX filing.

"I believe our future success lies in Sky being nimble, quick on our feet and focused on execution."

The revamp sees the departure of chief customer office Chaz Savage and chief creative officer Steve Bayliss.

Savage joined Sky in 2006 and rose through the ranks to manage the ultimately ill-fated igloo joint venture with TVNZ between 2011 and 2013. He departed for roles offshore before rejoining Sky in August 2019 as chief revenue officer.

Bayliss was named Sky's chief marketing officer in May 2019. He previously worked as GM of marketing at Foodstuffs for seven years between 2011 and 2018. His career also includes an over-six-year stint as the GM of marketing at Air New Zealand.

"We will operate with a smaller executive, comprised of our chief financial officer (Andrew Hirst), chief people and operations officer (Michael Frampton), chief commercial officer (Jonny Errington), chief customer delivery officer (to be appointed) and me as chief executive," Moloney said.

"A small number of strategic roles, including external affairs (Chris Major) and technology (Prabhu Singh), will continue to report directly to me."

Veteran Sky executive Tex Teixeira is not mentioned in today's NZX filing. A spokeswoman confirmed he has changed roles from director of sport and broadcasting to director of live sport, innovation and community engagement. Teixeira will report directly to Moloney in his new role.

The practical details of how the new executive setup will operate day-to-day "will be shared internally in the coming days," Moloney said.

Sky shares were down 2.3 per cent to $0.17.2 in midday trading. The stock is up 14.7 per cent over the past 12 months.