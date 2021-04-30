Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Orion Health's Ian McCrae sees tens of millions in overspend on vaccine register, flawed procurement

7 minutes to read
Photo / AP

Photo / AP

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Orion Health chief executive Ian McCrae has slammed the procurement process for the Government's $38 million-plus software system for managing vaccinations, including the current Covid-19 jab programme.

Read More

McCrae told the Herald that his company could

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.