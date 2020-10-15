Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business Hub: Air New Zealand Dreamliner captain and union leader Andrew Ridling

10 minutes to read
Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Air New Zealand Dreamliner captain Andrew Ridling is going where few Kiwis are.

Overseas.

Kiwis made more than 3 million trips overseas last year but now the 787 pilot is among just tens of thousands

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.