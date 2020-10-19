Burger King sold to owners of Starbucks in New Zealand

Burger King operates 78 restaurants throughout the country. Photo / Getty Images

Fast food chain Burger King has been sold to investment company Tahua Partners, the owners of the Starbucks franchise in New Zealand.

Receivers of the parent companies of the local Burger King business, Brendon Gibson and Grant Graham of Calibre Partners (formerly KordaMentha), have signed an agreement for the sale of the business.

Subject to meeting conditions, Antares Restaurant Group Limited will be purchased by Tahua Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Receivers hope to have the deal settled next week.

Burger King was placed into receivership in April, following mandatory store closures under lockdown due to Covid-19 hitting the business hard.

At the time, the chain had 83 stores and employed more than 2600 staff.

It has since closed five stores and now operates 78 restaurants and employs 1800 staff throughout the country, according to a statement from receivers.

"This is an excellent outcome for the business, staff, landlords, suppliers and loyal Burger King guests and we would like to take the opportunity to thank all of those stakeholders for their support through what has been an unsettling last six months," Gibson said.

"Securing a going concern sale in the current environment is testament to the drive and commitment of Antares' management team and all its employees," he said.

In 2018, investment company Tahua Capital purchased the assets for the New Zealand Starbucks business from Restaurant Brands for $4.4 million, following a period of declining sales and unprofitable sales.

