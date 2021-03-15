Briscoe Group posts $73 million profit despite Covid disruption

Briscoe Group shrugged off the impact of the pandemic. Photo / File

Homewares and sporting goods retailer Briscoe Group has posted a healthy $73.1 million profit despite facing ongoing disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

The group's net profit after tax increased by 17 per cent in the 12 months to January, and its revenue increased by 7.5 per cent in the period to $701.8m.

Its online sales in the period increased by almost 80 per cent.

Board chair Dame Rosanne Meo announced that the directors have resolved to pay a final dividend of 13.5 cents per share.

Group managing director Rod Duke was particularly pleased about the result, given that it came amid the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

"Navigating the twists and turns encountered this year really has been like riding a retail roller-coaster," he said.

"It is a priority for the business that the momentum established this year continues as the basis for on-going growth and success."

MORE TO COME