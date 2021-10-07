Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brian Fallow: Rate rise ignores dangers that could slow growth

6 minutes to read
Will the economy rebound quickly when the roadblocks and other Covid measures are lifted? The Reserve Bank thinks so. Photo / Michael Craig

Will the economy rebound quickly when the roadblocks and other Covid measures are lifted? The Reserve Bank thinks so. Photo / Michael Craig

Brian Fallow
By:

Brian Fallow is a former economics editor of The New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

The "heightened uncertainty" that caused the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee to hit pause on an official cash rate hike seven weeks ago has evidently dissipated somewhat.

That is a bizarre conclusion for it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.