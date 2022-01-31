House prices in New Zealand have risen rapidly. Photo / File

By RNZ

The Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) survey of the country said the economy is starting to overheat, having been supported by government support measures to counter the pandemic.

But it said the free-spending measures which supported wages, jobs and various parts of the economy, and the supply of cheap money through the Reserve Bank need to be reined in to counter strong inflation and rampant house prices.

"New Zealand's coronavirus elimination strategy has paid off so far," the OECD report said.

"The elimination strategy and significant macroeconomic stimulus enabled the economy to bounce back quickly to the pre-Covid level."

"However, policy stimulus has contributed to overheating the economy, a house price boom from already elevated levels and substantial increases in household and government debt."

It said the steps by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to start raising interest rates were necessary, while the Government also needed to bring down its debt levels, which would slow growth.

"While the fiscal deficit has begun to fall from the highs reached during the first wave of the Covid-19 shock, additional consolidation measures will be needed to put public finances on a sustainable path, including an increase in the pension eligibility age."

It expected economic growth of 4.7 per cent in 2021 falling to 2.6 per cent in 2023, with inflation falling back into the RBNZ target band by 2023.

But the report signalled risks to economic recovery, ranging from continued closed borders, a housing crash and a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

"A delayed border reopening would postpone the entry of migrants needed to ease skills shortages as well as recovery in the tourism sector," the report said.

"On the other hand, the removal of border restrictions in other countries, especially Australia, could encourage New Zealand residents to emigrate, aggravating skills shortages, especially in the construction sector."

"There is also a risk of a large fall in house prices from current elevated levels, given the outlook for an easing in shortages, higher interest rates and more restrictive prudential policies ... Were this to occur, there would be a large negative effect on private consumption owing to the high level of household debt."

It said the Government needed to remove obstacles to more house building and improve affordability, while it also backed the introduction of a social insurance scheme for workers who lose their jobs.

Other recommendations included improving competition in the grocery sector, further research and development assistance, bring in congestion charging for Auckland, be ready to increase the price of carbon to meet climate change goals, and make it easier to develop and enhance digital technologies to improve productivity.