Boost for Vodafone, Spark's mobile upgrades as iPhone gets 5G, new look

Apple boss Tim Cook said 5G would offer improved downloads and uploads, higher-quality video streaming, better gaming and less network congestion. Photo / Apple

Insiders at Vodafone NZ and Spark have both said one event will push 5G into the mainstream more than any other: the release of the first 5G iPhone.

Now, that's happened, with Apple confirming 5G support for four new models.

The iPhone 12 offers a different look from last year's models, moving from rounded edges to a flatter look that harks back to the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5.

The new iPhone 12 (from $1499) and iPhone 12 mini (from $1349), and the new iPhone Max ($1899) and iPhone Max Pro ($2099) - all previewed at an Apple event in the US this morning NZT.

The iPhone 12 Max is Apple's largest screen handset yet, with a 6.7-inch display. Photo / Apple

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for NZ order from October 17, with availability from October 23.

The mini and iPhone Pro Max will be available from November 7 with full availability from November 13.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said 5G offered improved downloads and uploads, higher-quality video streaming, better gaming and less network congestion.

The iPhone Max's6.7-inch screen is the biggest on an iPhone yet. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has three back cameras that offer a 5X optical zoom, a LIDAR sensor for things like improved augmented reality apps and faster autofocus, and a stainless steel outer band.

Vodafone launched NZ's first 5G mobile service in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December last year, and has since been filling out coverage in those areas.

Spark launched its first 5G mobile service in Palmerston North in July, and says its first Auckland service will go live this month. Other - as yet un-named - centres will get 5G by Christmas, the telco says.

With its 4G partner Huawei sidelined by the GCSB, Spark has turned to Nokia Networks and Samsung to fill the breach on the edge of its network, while incumbents Cisco and Ericsson will continue to manage the core.

2degrees - an almost all-Huawei shop, at this point - has yet to set a timetable for its 5G upgrade.

Mobile_Networks

The exact performance of 5G, like any mobile technology, depends on your proximity to the nearest cell site.

But the mobile technology supports fibre-like speeds, many more devices connected simultaneously, almost none of the latency (lag) associated with data-intensive two-way connections with early mobile technologies and lots of network smarts that help manage the "internet of things" or the growing universe of smart devices connected to the internet.

In the months and years ahead, Spark and Vodafone are expected to position fixed-wireless 5G - where a mobile network is used as a landline substitute for a single home or business - as an alternative to Chorus UFB fibre.

The Telecommunications Forum recently launched a site that addresses various bogus conspiracy theories about 5G. It joined similar efforts by the Prime Minister's chief science advisor and other experts.

A wave of arson attacks on 5G cellphone towers earlier this year subsided following two arrests.

MORE SOON