Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bayswater Marina project shrunk from 250 to 121 dwellings, new $300m scheme lodged

5 minutes to read
Empire Capital's Simon Herbert. Photo / file

Empire Capital's Simon Herbert. Photo / file

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Plans to develop part of a site beside an existing Auckland marina and ferry terminal have been downsized from 250 to 121 dwellings after strong local opposition.

Marina owner Simon Herbert's business has applied to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.