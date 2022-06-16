Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Barrier Air adding Cessna Grand Caravan as its operation grows despite headwinds

5 minutes to read
View from Barrier Air flight from Kaitaia to Auckland. Photo / Kohu Inch

View from Barrier Air flight from Kaitaia to Auckland. Photo / Kohu Inch

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Barrier Air is expanding to meet growing demand and is about to add its latest aircraft after what its boss says will be an "incredible journey" from France to Auckland.

The Cessna Grand Caravan will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.