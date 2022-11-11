Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ballooning manager class at public housing agency costs $103m per year

Kate MacNamara
By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits a Kāinga Ora state housing development in August 2020. Photo / Greg Bowker

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits a Kāinga Ora state housing development in August 2020. Photo / Greg Bowker

Management positions at government housing agency Kāinga Ora have ballooned by more than 86 per cent in two years, and the annual cost of base salaries for managers now tops $100 million.

The Crown agency

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business