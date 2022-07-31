Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Affordable housing agency Kāinga Ora bids up Ferncliffe Farms price on inflated valuations

7 minutes to read
Photo / File

Photo / File

Kate MacNamara
By
Kate MacNamara

Business Journalist

State housing agency Kāinga Ora was only cosmetically restricted to market pricing in its surprisingly rich, winning bid of $70.4m for a rural Tauranga tract of land, Ferncliffe Farms, last year.

While the agency obtained

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.