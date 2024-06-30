Australia home prices keep climbing on tight supply

Across state capitals, monthly prices rose the fastest in Perth. Photo / 123rf

Australian home prices rose in June for a seventeenth straight month, as tight supply outweighed demand-side pressures of high interest rates, a cost of living squeeze and tight lending conditions, property consultant CoreLogic said on Monday.

Data from CoreLogic showed national home prices climbed 0.7% in June from May when it gained 0.8%. Prices are up 8.0% on a year earlier.

“The persistent growth comes despite an array of downside risks,” CoreLogic Research Director Tim Lawless said in a statement, pointing to the country’s cost of living squeeze, interest rates at a 12-year high, housing afforability issues, and strict credit policies from lenders.

“The housing market resilience comes back to tight supply levels which are keeping upwards pressure on values,” he said.