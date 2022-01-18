The All Blacks Experience: part of the voucher system in a list of attractions on offer. Photo / Supplied

The All Blacks Experience: part of the voucher system in a list of attractions on offer. Photo / Supplied

Aucklanders have redeemed more than 3000 vouchers issued on Saturday for discounted summer activities to reactivate the city after last year's 107-day lockdown.

Around 160,000 registrations have now been lodged for 100,000 vouchers for the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau programme.

An Auckland Unlimited spokesperson said Saturday's draw resulted in the first round of vouchers being issued.

"The first wave of vouchers on Saturday went well and over the weekend more than 3000 vouchers were redeemed," the spokesperson said today.

The vouchers can be used for entry to Kelly Tarlton's, All Blacks Experience, Auckland Zoo, Butterfly Creek, mini-golf, tours of Waiheke Island, bridge walks and many other activities.

Those who registered for a voucher should check their email and their spam folders in case they have received a voucher on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

Recipients will get a reminder this week to use their voucher by 11.59 pm on January 29.

"Any vouchers that are not redeemed by then will be re-allocated in future draws," she said.

A further 20,000 Aucklanders have registered since last week.

The next wave of vouchers will be distributed on February 1.

That means many people may miss out on this round, winning some of the 90 deals to have a good time after their sacrifice from last August.

The scheme was launched last month by the Government and Auckland Council said those high application numbers were received for Explore Tāmaki Makaurau vouchers.

A $37.5 million reactivation package includes $12m in vouchers to attractions, discounts to Auckland Council facilities, funding for events and food support.

The voucher system announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on December 1 is being run by the economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited which gave an update today.

"Since registrations opened on December 15, as of Monday, January 10, there have been 140,000 registrations," the spokesperson said today.

"Vouchers can be used to cover or contribute towards the cost of enjoying experiences and activities across Auckland region, with eligible experiences listed on a special website," the spokesperson said.

Tourism attractions, tours, commercial pools, water-based attractions, biking, kayaking, paddleboarding, cultural tourism like exhibitions and performances, escape rooms, trampoline parks, mini putt, museums and art galleries are all being offered.

Aucklanders have until February 25 to register for further draws on February 1, February 15 and March 1.

People have been able to register from December 15. The vouchers have a 14-day expiry after they've been sent to winners but must be used before April 30.

The programme website's list of attractions offers tickets to the Sculptureum at Matakana, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki for the Mary Quant show and the All Blacks Experience.