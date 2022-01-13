There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday. Video / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Michael Craig / Getty

There are 18 new cases of Covid in the community and 43 picked up at the border.

Today's Ministry of Health release reveals that a total of 266 Omicron cases have been detected in MIQ since December 1, amid predictions it will be the dominant strain here within weeks.

There are 34 people with Covid in hospital - two of those are in ICU.

Earlier today, four downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs have been identified as locations of interest and patrons are told to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

Danny Doolan's on Quay St, Round 6 Bar & Nightclub Auckland CBD, on Albert St, Saturdays Britomart, on Customs St East and AV Club have all been named as locations of interest on either Friday last week or Wednesday this week.

"Self isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

The Ministry of Health said locations of new community cases are Auckland (11), Waikato (4), Bay of Plenty (1) and Canterbury (2). Of the four Waikato cases, three are in Ngāruawāhia and one is in Huntly. All are linked to a previously reported case.

There was one new location reported in the region and that was in Te Aroha.

Of the 34 in hospital, four are at North Shore, eight are at Auckland City, 17 are at Middlemore, four are at Tauranga: and one is at Waikato.

New Zealand continues to see many border cases arriving from overseas, reflecting the growing number of Omicron cases globally.

"We are strongly recommending boosters for anyone over the age of 18 who had their second vaccine dose at least four months ago."

The seven-day rolling average of border cases, as of yesterday is 29 cases.

The Health Ministry also urged members of the public to check that their details are up-to-date at their regular healthcare provider or family doctor - as well as details on their respective Covid-19 Tracer app.

The statement said that was part of the ministry's collective preparations "for Omicron".

A man waits in the observation area after receiving a vaccination at Otara Covid 19 vaccination centre in South Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A total of 28 people in the community were identified as new Covid cases yesterday - the majority of those cases being in Auckland.

The number of active cases in the community was 639 people; while the total number of community cases confirmed in this current outbreak is 11,236.

In Auckland alone, health and welfare providers are supporting 878 people who are isolating at home - including 180 people who are Covid-positive.

Meanwhile, Capital and Coast is set to become the first district health board region to reach the 90 per cent fully vaccinated milestone among Māori.

People arrive to be vaccinated at the Westgate Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in West Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Health Ministry said that when the region's clinic closed on Wednesday, it was 32 second doses short of what will be a significant feat.

Authorities expected the region to reach the milestone some time yesterday.

"Not far behind in reaching 90 per cent fully vaccinated for their eligible Māori populations are Canterbury and Auckland DHBs, who may get there next week."