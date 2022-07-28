Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins. Photo / Greg Bowker

The account that registered the efesocollins.co.nz website address - which redirects to a site promoting Leo Molloy's campaign for Auckland mayor - has been revealed as belonging to a Young Nat.

After the controversial website hit the news earlier this month, Auckland man Paul Brislen checked its details in the online database maintained by the Domain Name Commission (DNC) - the InternetNZ subsidiary that records the name of the person who registered a .co.nz web address, and handles disputes.

Brislen says he laid a complaint with the DNC after seeing only "fake details" in the record for efesocollins.co.nz.

This morning, Brislen was alerted that the DNC entry for efesocollins.co.nz had been updated to record "Tristram Speedy" as the person who registered the address.

Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy said he had no knowledge of the rogue websites, and disapproved of them. Photo / Greg Bowker

Speedy, who could not be immediately reached for comment, is listed on this LinkedIn profile as Northern Young Nats deputy chair and a "retail sales representative" for Vapo, a chain of vape stores.

Earlier this month, a complaint was made to Auckland Council about the efesocollins.co.nz address (Mayoral candidate Efeso Collins' actual campaign site efeso.co.nz) plus a website purporting to be for another mayoral candidate, Craig Lord, which also redirected to Molloy's site.

Political activist Josiah Tualamali'i, who laid the council complaint, also complained to the Electoral Commission.

This morning, the entry for the redirecting Craig Lord site still had a fake name, "Craig Who", listed as the registrant.

Molloy said he didn't have a clue that the link existed nor who was behind it.

"I'm not aware of this. I'm normally the subject of dark arts, not the giver of dark arts. I had no idea," Molloy said.

He said he would be amazed if any of his team was responsible for this diversion as it was not the sort of behaviour that he would approve of.

Brislen told the Herald this morning: "My concern wasn't with the content of the site but that the process around registering a domain name. This is important for all websites but doubly so for those relating to political parties and elections."

Acting Domain Name Commissioner Isobel Egerton said, "The Commission regular checks to ensure that the .nz domain name registrant is contactable at the details that they have provided, and that they are a properly-constituted organisation or an individual person. If the details are not accurate, they are asked to update them." If an update isn't provided, a website can be suspended.

On March 31, two Young Nats resigned after female politicians from Christchurch were harassed online.

National leader Christopher Luxon said two party members had resigned but he would not say who the members were.

He said the online abuse was unacceptable and incompatible with the party's standards.