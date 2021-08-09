Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Auckland Airport's Adrian Littlewood - what it will take to press go on new domestic terminal

8 minutes to read
Plans for new domestic terminal at Auckland Airport. Video / Supplied

Plans for new domestic terminal at Auckland Airport. Video / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood says a vaccine-supported recovery in transtasman travel will give the company confidence to press go on its newly configured infrastructure programme.

Key in that is a new domestic jet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.