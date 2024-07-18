Are you missing out on secret special interest rates?

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ
Borrowers are being told that if they want the best home loan interest rate available, they need to push for “under the table” discounts.
Since the Reserve Bank revealed a softer stance at its most recent official cash rate (OCR) review, many economists have brought forward their expectation for when a cut could happen, and wholesale markets have priced in cuts even earlier.
Westpac cut some of its shorter-term interest rates, taking its one-year special to 6.89%. Then ANZ also cut rates, taking its one-year rate to 6.85%.
But Glen McLeod, from Edge Mortgages, said that was only what he had already been able to access for clients recently, anyway.