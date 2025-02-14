Advertisement
Apple shares jump 2% as Tim Cook teases ‘newest member of the family’

Chris Keall
Apple chief executive Tim Cook's post on X has put the rumour mill in overdrive. Photo / Getty Images

Apple shares closed up 2% today as chief executive Tim Cook took to X with a teaser post that simply reads: “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family” with a February 19 (February 20 NZT) launch date.

The rumour mill immediately cranked up, suggesting everything from new HomePod smart speakers to a new smart-home display to upgraded Air Tags (because Apple’s tracker is circular and an animation with Cook’s post had a circle around it), to the keenly awaited M4-powered MacBook Air.

But the biggest buzz suggests it could be a new version of the iPhone SE – Apple’s entry-level handset that was last updated two years ago. The current model sports a 4.7-inch “thumbable” screen and a physical home button.

Bloomberg reported the SE is in for a major makeover, with a much bigger screen, a much better camera (though still a single rear lens) and an A18 chip – that is, powerful-enough Apple silicon to run the new Apple Intelligence AI features – and a retail price of US$500 ($869).

Apple’s total revenue rose 4% to US$124.3 billion in its fourth quarter, reported on January 31, but iPhone sales eased 1% in the period amid a softer China market. An Apple Intelligence-capable, big-screen SE would probably pep things up again.

Apple Australia-New Zealand had no comment.

Meanwhile Alibaba shares rose 6.7% after its chairman, Joseph Tsai, said it had been chosen as an Apple AI partner in China. Apple has yet to comment. Cook has previously said his firm would integrate several third-party generative AIs with Apple Intelligence, starting with OpenAI’s ChatGPT – which can now be used via Apple’s AI without a login.

On Thursday, there was another Apple move to broaden its appeal as the Apple TV app was made available for Android phones and tablets, complete with the ability to subscribe via Google Play.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.

