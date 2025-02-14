Apple chief executive Tim Cook's post on X has put the rumour mill in overdrive. Photo / Getty Images

Apple shares closed up 2% today as chief executive Tim Cook took to X with a teaser post that simply reads: “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family” with a February 19 (February 20 NZT) launch date.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.



Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

The rumour mill immediately cranked up, suggesting everything from new HomePod smart speakers to a new smart-home display to upgraded Air Tags (because Apple’s tracker is circular and an animation with Cook’s post had a circle around it), to the keenly awaited M4-powered MacBook Air.

But the biggest buzz suggests it could be a new version of the iPhone SE – Apple’s entry-level handset that was last updated two years ago. The current model sports a 4.7-inch “thumbable” screen and a physical home button.

Bloomberg reported the SE is in for a major makeover, with a much bigger screen, a much better camera (though still a single rear lens) and an A18 chip – that is, powerful-enough Apple silicon to run the new Apple Intelligence AI features – and a retail price of US$500 ($869).