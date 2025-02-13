In a giant leap For All Mankind, the Apple TV app has been released for Android phones and tablets - including support for adaptive displays on models like Samsung’s Fold and Flip.
And you can use Google Pay to subscribe to the app, too - which offers Apple TV+ and, for “soccer” fans, Apple’s MLS Season Pass.
Apple’s app was first released in 2019. No official Apple TV+ viewership or budget stats have been released. But Bloomberg estimated earlier this year that Apple spent more than US$20 billion ($35b) on its all-original content including movies like Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon and series like Ted Lasso, Silo, Slow Horses, Shrinking, Pachinko, For All Mankind, Masters of the Air and the iconic Severance.
But despite raves from critics, Apple TV has yet to gain the same traction as rivals like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. Expanding to Android will widen its potential audience.