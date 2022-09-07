The new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Photo / AP

The new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Photo / AP

Apple has officially launched its new iPhone 14 in a glitzy ceremony at the $2.6 trillion tech giant's HQ in Silicon Valley.

The biggest visual change of the new generation top-of-the-range iPhones is the elimination of the distinctive notch at the top of the screen, replaced by a pill shaped "dynamic island" that the screen wraps around.

But you'll have to pay for all the best features with a widening gap between standard and Pro versions.

Pricier versions of the iPhone 14 will also feature a huge 48MP camera, the latest A16 chip and a new "always on" feature.

The new notch at the top of the iPhone 14's display is a slimmed-down cutout.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

Apple took the wraps off two new iPhones: the 6.1-inch display iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro pricing starts at $1999 with 128 gigabytes of storage and runs through to $2999 with a 1 terabyte option.

The Pro Max starts at $2199 with 128GB with pricing running through to a 1TB model that costs $3199.

Apple also launched the iPhone 14 (from $1599) and 14 Plus (from $1699). The lower-price models also have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively and replace physical sim cards with e-sims (supported in NZ by Spark and, recently, 2degrees. Vodafone NZ promises support soon).

The cutout in animation mode.

The slimmed-down cutout features Face ID and the front-facing camera. The proximity sensor - part of the iPhone 13's notch - has been moved behind the display, and notifications will now pop out of the notch in an animation. Apple calls it the Dynamic Island.

Another view of the slimmed-down notch in its animated Dynamic Island mode.

And there's a new rear main camera with a larger sensor and faster aperture (f/1.5). It features sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. Apple says you can expect a 49 per cent improvement in low-light performance.

The new models add an Emergency SOS via Satellite feature that will work in areas without cellular coverage. It'll launch ini November, initually for the US and Canada only.

Apple said users of its newest iPhone models will be able to send distress signals and broadcast their locations from far-flung areas where ground-based cellular towers aren't within reach.

The new GPS-based service, called Emergency SOS via satellite, will allow iPhone 14 users to send special low-bandwidth text messages to emergency responders through space-based relays. The new service will launch in November, initially restricted to North America. It will be free for two years.

The annual big launch jamboree of the world's most valuable company always takes place in September, just in time for Christmas shopping lists.

But there were some notable products and mooted changes that were not mentioned. A possible port-free iPhone – with charging done entirely wireless – was absent. And we'll have to wait for new iPads and a rumoured "Apple Reality Pro" headset.

An Apple Watch for the outdoors

The early stages of the event saw rumours of a more rugged Apple Watch confirmed.

The new Apple Watch Ultra, designed with "exploration, adventure, and endurance" in mind, has up to 60 hours of battery life.

The Apple Watch Ultra is rugged model designed for outdoor sports and recreational diving.

The Ultra features an app that can provide all the data of a dive computer, including safety stop indications for the end of the dive, Apple says.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be available in NZ from September 23 and cost $1499.

Apple Watch Series 8 gets crash sensors, women's health features

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes two sensors that can detect if you've been in a car crash, and throw up the option to call emergency services, plus enhanced period tracking and a new temperature sensor to help keep tabs on your ovulation cycle.

For those worried about recent Roe vs Wade changes in the US, Apple says the data will be encrypted and kept on the watch itself.

- with news.com.au