The EPA describes methyl bromide as a “toxic and ozone-depleting substance” being phased out around the world.
By phasing in tougher recapture requirements, it said users of the fumigant had time to prepare to comply with the rules.
Tisch said Freshco could export apples to Japan at a lower cost if the Japanese relaxed their rules to better align with other countries.
Trade Minister Todd McClay said the Ministry for Primary Industries was talking to its Japanese counterparts to find a solution.
“If we can get it right, it means it will be a lot more value for our exporters. But as with New Zealand, we need to make sure the Japanese have the certainty the pests won’t get in to ruin crops,” McClay said.
The value of apple exports to Japan totalled nearly $15 million in the 2023 calendar year, having peaked at $39m in 2020.
The industry has had a tough few years. It took a hit during the pandemic, with shipping issues and border closures limiting the movement of seasonal workers from the Pacific Islands. It then got hammered by Cyclone Gabrielle.
While the value of apple exports to Japan is relatively small, the price the Japanese pay per kilo is very high.