We all know what they say about an apple a day - but what about when the shelves are empty?

You might have noticed a lack of apples on display during your supermarket shops over the last month, and you’re not alone.

Herald reporters have noted that in several Auckland supermarkets, Granny Smiths - a cooking apple rather than an eating apple - appear to be the only variety available in recent weeks, with the likes of Royal Gala, Simply Red and Rose apples out of stock.

It’s not the only example of fresh produce running out in recent months, with the price of kūmara skyrocketing late last year thanks to a severe shortage following Cyclone Gabrielle. Lately, shoppers have also noticed a shortage of watermelons - a summer staple for many of us.

So, is the lack of apples on shelves down to the effects of the cyclone too?

A Countdown spokesperson tells the Herald that apple season hasn’t actually started yet, saying, “Stock is influenced by the apple harvest season ending nationwide.”

Foodstuffs merchandise manager for produce and butchery Brigit Corson points out that in New Zealand, apple season begins in late January and lasts until August.

“If there’s been a bumper crop and great supply, that’s when the prices go down... we’re currently out of season so prices are generally higher than when they are in season. We expect prices to drop in the coming months as supply levels increase. New season Royal Gala apples start in a couple of weeks out of Gisborne.”

Hawke’s Bay Fruit Growers Association president Brydon Nisbet described the lack of stock to the Northern Advocate’s Jenny Ling as a “bit of a lull” rather than a shortage.

Though it’s not apple season right now, the fruit is generally stored to ensure stock is available year-round. But a stall owner at the Wesley Food Market in Auckland told NZ Herald Focus reporter Cheree Kinnear this week that they’d had to stockpile apples to make sure they’d have enough supply to last, as it had been so difficult to get them.

Earlier this week, Northland grower Joe Thistlethwaite told the Advocate he’s had trouble sourcing apples from Hawke’s Bay recently.

“While the end of the season has a part to play ... with storms and the cyclone coming to effect now, we’re starting to see it.

While Hawke's Bay apple orchards copped significant damage from Cyclone Gabrielle, the current lack of apples is to do with the end of the season.

“Normally, we would have apples all the way through, but with the cyclone, we’ve not had that.”

New Zealand Apples and Pears data collected from 150 apple growers in Hawke’s Bay reveals that nearly half the crop was affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in some way - with countless trees destroyed or submerged in silt.

Speaking to NZ Herald Focus, LeaderBrand produce’s Kylie Faulkner says the lack of apples on shelves is part of the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Last year we had a lot of fruit crop that got wiped out,” she explains. “So apple is a crop that’s picked and then is stored, so it’ll be just a matter of a change over a season. So that’ll be why the apples are a little bit scarce at the moment.”

As for the watermelons, their season is just beginning.

“It needs hot and dry conditions to grow and that’s what we’ve had over the last month. We’ve had amazing weather in Gisborne, we’re expecting a really good bumper crop, starting our first harvest this weekend,” Faulkner says.

So while they might be missing from your trolley this week, keep your eyes peeled - your favourite fruits will soon be back on shelves.

