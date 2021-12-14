Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Andrew Barnes: New Zealand politicians should own up to their mistakes

5 minutes to read
Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins. Photo / NZME

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Andrew Barnes

OPINION:

A central plank of our political system used to be the principle of ministerial responsibility, known as the Westminster principle, where ministers were held accountable and could and would resign over the failings of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.