American Airlines returning to New Zealand in October

American Airlines will use a Boeing 787-9 on its service to Texas. Photo / Supplied

After more than two years of suspended service, American Airlines is returning to New Zealand in October with a daily flight between Auckland Airport (AKL) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

The seasonal service launches on October 29 and will operate until March 25, 2023 and will sharpen competition across the Pacifics.

"We are thrilled to relaunch service to New Zealand in October, connecting Auckland with our Dallas/Fort Worth hub and offering our customers an unmatched network in the US and beyond," said José A. Freig, American's vice-president for international.

"With Auckland returning to our network, we continue to strengthen American's Asia-Pacific footprint."

The return of American boosts New Zealand's links to North America and is part of a strong recovery in airline activity.

Air New Zealand is restoring its US services and in September starting a new one from Auckland to New York, Air Canada is returning over summer and from July Hawaiian Airlines will relaunch services between Auckland and Honolulu.

American Airlines has an alliance with Qantas and will provide added competition for Air NZ across the Pacific.

The American Airlines service will operate with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Before suspending service in March 2020, American operated a seasonal service between Auckland and Los Angeles.

American is one of the world's biggest airlines and through Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) provides access to more than 235 destinations around the world.

This northern summer, the airline will offer more than 800 peak daily departures from DFW, including service to all of American's other hubs and dozens of other popular destinations in the US, Europe and Latin America.