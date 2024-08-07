Advertisement
Allbirds makes another big quarterly loss, reveals more on restructure

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
While former North Face executive Joe Vernachio was named CEO in March as part of an ongoing restructure, Albirds co-founders and former co-CEOs Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger remain directors. Brown is also chief innovation officer. Photo / Peter Prato.

  • Allbirds makes eco-friendly shoes and activewear featuring New Zealand merino wool and various eco-friendly, recycled materials.
  • Former All Whites captain Tim Brown and American biotech entrepreneur Joey Zwillinger co-founded the firm in 2014.
  • Its shares soared to US$29.90 when it listed in late 2021 in an IPO valuing the firm at US$2 billion. But after poor financial results, fashion challenges and recession, shares fell below a US$1 last year - where they remain for a US$100m valuation.

Allbirds has suffered yet another quarter of falling revenue and more red ink - but its net loss narrowed and the firm says it is making progress with a restructure.

It said its full-year ebitda

