Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

All you need to know about Black Friday - and where to find the best deals

8 minutes to read

Analysts believe retailers are in for a bumper Black Friday this despite Covid-19 woes. Photo / Getty Images

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

It won't be hard to find a bargain or decent discount in shops this week, with Black Friday just around the corner, Christmas spending is about to begin.

Black Friday, this year November 27, is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.