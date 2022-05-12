Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Airways CEO Graeme Sumner quits after Covid 'challenges', control tower closure U-turns

3 minutes to read
Graeme Sumner became chief executive of Airways in 2017. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Graeme Sumner became chief executive of Airways in 2017. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Airways boss Graeme Sumner has resigned after two tumultuous years for aviation and a big U-turn on sweeping plans to close control towers in regional centres.

Sumner will finish on June 3 after five

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.