During the update, it says there are changes when viewing Airpoints activity in the Air NZ app, and include:

Managing bookings

Members will still be able to log in and use the Air NZ app to manage flight bookings, including checking in and accessing their digital boarding pass if flying during this time, but they won’t be able to view their Airpoints activity or Airpoints Dollars and Status Points balances on the app.

Viewing new or changed flight bookings online during the downtime

New flight bookings or changes made during this downtime may take 1-2 days to be reflected online. Please check the Air NZ App or your booking email for confirmation if you are travelling during the downtime.

Logging into Airpoints accounts

Members will still be able to log into the Air New Zealand website, however, some pages will be unavailable, including updating profiles, viewing your balances and benefits.

Spending Airpoints dollars

You won’t be able to spend your Airpoints Dollars during this time. You will still be able to book flights using payments that don’t include Airpoints Dollars.

New upgrade requests

If you want to apply for OneUp upgrades or a Star Alliance upgrade, this must be done outside the upgrade period because the airline won’t be able to receive any new requests during this time. Any prior upgrade requests will be processed as normal.

Delay in your latest Airpoints activity

Airpoints Dollars and Status Points earned the day before and during the scheduled maintenance will take 2-4 days after the scheduled maintenance has finished to appear in your account.

Email communications

Over the coming weeks, some email communications from us may be sent to you later than usual. You can check your flight bookings and membership details in the app, or in Airpoints accounts outside the downtime.

Booking and flying

The airline says during this time, you will still be able to book flights using payment methods that don’t use Airpoints Dollars, manage bookings in the app or online, check in and access digital boarding passes in the app, use your digital Airpoints card and earn points.

You’ll be unable to update your profile or view your balances and benefits.

Customers will still be able to use tier benefits, including the Air New Zealand lounges, partner lounges or Star Alliance Lounges where eligible, if you’re travelling during this time.

How is the Koru programme affected by the downtime?

Scheduled maintenance from 1pm, August 6, to 5.30pm, August 8 means your digital Koru card will be unavailable for a “few days” and you’ll be unable to purchase or renew a membership.

Passengers will still be able to access Koru membership benefits, including the Air New Zealand lounges if they are flying during this time.

To access partner lounges, the airline warns passengers should take their physical Koru card with them or download it from an online account now.

What will happen while travelling during the website’s downtime

Some sections in the Airpoints tab displaying your Airpoints activity and balance information may not be available from 10.30am, August 7, to 5.30pm, August 8.

You can still use your app to check in for your flight and manage your booking from the Flights tab.

What happens if I book a flight during the website’s downtime?

Flight bookings made during the downtime may take one or two days to be reflected online.

You can add your flight to your Airpoints account before you fly and you will still automatically earn Airpoints Dollars on eligible flights.

Why is this change happening?

To improve your online experience with your Airpoints account. This change makes it easier for you to access and view your Airpoints activity and benefits online, using any device. The other changes to the Airpoints programme will help us create an even more rewarding experience for you in future.

Why is the Airpoints programme changing?

The airline has been working on upgrading its Airpoints programme for several years, aimed at providing better rewards for its higher value members. In its Q&A it says it is making some :small, important” changes to the Airpoints programme.

I am an Airpoints Elite, Gold or Silver member — how will my tier be affected?

Elite, Gold or Silver members have both a tier review date and a separate end-of-membership-year date.

Today, we review your membership to see if you have earned enough Status Points in the last 12 months to retain your tier status. Then, there is a delay of up to six weeks until your new membership year begins and your new benefits are available to use.

“To improve this experience and simplify the programme we are combining the dates, so you only have one date to remember (now known as your tier end date). This means that if you retain your tier, you will begin your new membership year and receive your benefits immediately rather than waiting.”

Upgrades can happen at any time and your new tier end date will be the last day of the calendar month you were upgraded in. For example, if you are upgraded on January 16, your tier end will be January 31, the following year.

Kiwibank Airpoints Dollars top up?

‘‘We are temporarily removing the functionality that lets you top up Airpoints dollars online using a Kiwibank Airpoints-earning credit card.’'

