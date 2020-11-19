Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Air New Zealand eyes new Elite Plus Airpoints tier, luxe row in Business Premier section

6 minutes to read
Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Air New Zealand is moving towards making life sweeter for its top-end passengers.

The airline is surveying some of its Airpoints members, asking what they would like to see in a new loyalty scheme. In

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.